XSGD Price Hits $0.73 on Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $36.49 million and approximately $94,343.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00073055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.50 or 0.00543278 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.14 or 0.00247597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $677.83 or 0.01197556 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00034273 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 58,079,240 coins and its circulating supply is 49,817,416 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.