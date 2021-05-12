Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Sets New 52-Week High at $120.70

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $120.70 and last traded at $119.84, with a volume of 261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,772 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,815 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 23.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth $4,205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Xylem by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Xylem by 71.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 45,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 19,070 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Company Profile (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

