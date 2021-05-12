Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.02

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.02 and last traded at C$13.02, with a volume of 6207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.80.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.54, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of C$368.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.36.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$76.67 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

About Yellow Pages (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

