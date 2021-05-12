Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Will Announce Earnings of $3.37 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will report earnings per share of $3.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.82 and the lowest is $3.14. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $3.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $13.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $15.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.57 to $17.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $171.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.06. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $98.89 and a one year high of $172.59. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

