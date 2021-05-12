Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $319.58 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will post $319.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $314.20 million and the highest is $325.20 million. Astec Industries posted sales of $265.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

In other Astec Industries news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $14,268,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,531,000 after buying an additional 116,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASTE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.82. The company had a trading volume of 108,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,064. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 116.93 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.40. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

