Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will report sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the lowest is $1.76 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year sales of $6.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Celanese.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their target price on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.88.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $168.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.86. Celanese has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $171.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 944.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Celanese by 497.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 216,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after purchasing an additional 180,188 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 21.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Celanese by 15.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celanese (CE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.