Zacks: Analysts Anticipate F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $760,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) will report sales of $760,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $260,000.00 and the highest is $1.25 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 million to $5.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for F-star Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSTX shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

FSTX traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 162,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,470. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.01. F-star Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

