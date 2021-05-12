Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $700.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will report $700.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $785.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $600.00 million. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $545.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Shares of REGI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $55.78. 50,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,602. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.47. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $117.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,539,000 after acquiring an additional 219,411 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $8,121,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.