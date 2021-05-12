Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $419.25 Million

Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to post $419.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $437.20 million and the lowest is $399.59 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $389.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on RBA shares. National Bankshares lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

RBA traded down $4.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $33,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,798.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,504,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 409,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,992,000 after buying an additional 43,054 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 32,533 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 8,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 608.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 117,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 198,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,643,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

