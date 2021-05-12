Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 101,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 13,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

