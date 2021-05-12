Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Announce Earnings of $6.49 Per Share

Analysts expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to announce $6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.72 to $7.38. The Boston Beer reported earnings of $4.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full-year earnings of $22.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $25.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $30.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.01 to $35.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Boston Beer.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,395.00 price objective on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,238.36.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,083.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,203.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,056.34. The Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $476.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.42 and a beta of 0.76.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Boston Beer (SAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.