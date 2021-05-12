Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. TowneBank posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $31.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.17. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 47,647 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in TowneBank by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in TowneBank by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 110,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 70,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TowneBank by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 169,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

