Zacks: Analysts Expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Corning reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

NYSE GLW traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $43.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,352. Corning has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.70, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.30 per share, for a total transaction of $59,977.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $2,488,422.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,691.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,001,063. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $2,154,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Corning by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

