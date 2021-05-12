Zacks: Analysts Expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Nokia posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nokia.
Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%.
Shares of NYSE NOK traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,213,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,257,359. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.
Nokia Company Profile
Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.
