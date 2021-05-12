Zacks: Analysts Expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $358.97 Million

Analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will post $358.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $356.50 million to $364.01 million. RingCentral posted sales of $277.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price objective on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.43.

Shares of RNG stock traded down $16.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.29. The company had a trading volume of 40,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,822. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.41 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $307.54 and its 200 day moving average is $341.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total value of $5,150,934.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,907,012.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total value of $4,596,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,998,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,371 shares of company stock worth $18,956,540 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,446 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184,112 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1,614.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 173,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,074,000 after purchasing an additional 167,400 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

