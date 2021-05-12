Zacks: Analysts Expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.79 Million

Brokerages predict that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will post sales of $49.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.73 million to $51.37 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $44.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year sales of $200.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.16 million to $208.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $211.29 million, with estimates ranging from $202.66 million to $220.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

RPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 31,239 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $1,210,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 18,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RPT opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $13.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

