Zacks: Analysts Expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

NASDAQ SGMO traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $19.43.

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8,484.3% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 858,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 848,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 802,865 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $9,185,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 479,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,407,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,182,000 after buying an additional 362,960 shares during the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

