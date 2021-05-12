Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.03). Franklin Covey posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Franklin Covey.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

NYSE FC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.55. The stock had a trading volume of 38,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,893. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $432.16 million, a PE ratio of -43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 8,190.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 112,210 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth $2,924,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter worth $1,522,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

