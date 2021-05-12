Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is $0.22. Kingstone Companies posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KINS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 141,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $8.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $89.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.23 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -17.98%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

