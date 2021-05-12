Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.77. Orrstown Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 16.46%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $24.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 13,994 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

