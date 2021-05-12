Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

SLNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,971 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 50.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLNO traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,874. The company has a market cap of $81.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $4.39.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

