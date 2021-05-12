Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.11 Million

Analysts expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to report sales of $14.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.08 million. ViewRay reported sales of $14.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year sales of $70.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.89 million to $75.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $116.05 million, with estimates ranging from $97.80 million to $137.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $5.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in ViewRay during the 1st quarter valued at $10,658,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth about $692,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in ViewRay by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 413,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 214,411 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

