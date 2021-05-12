Zacks: Brokerages Expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) to Announce -$0.54 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) will announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galecto’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galecto will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Galecto.

GLTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of GLTO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.18. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,408. Galecto has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Galecto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Galecto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Galecto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Galecto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

