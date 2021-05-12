Zacks: Brokerages Expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Independent Bank posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Independent Bank by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,540. Independent Bank has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $492.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

