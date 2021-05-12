Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.33). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ MGTA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.71. 243,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,055. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $569.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 62,252 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,124,000 after buying an additional 34,038 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

