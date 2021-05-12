Zacks: Brokerages Expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.27. Meridian Bioscience posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 26,181 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $789,095.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,667.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Insiders sold 66,181 shares of company stock worth $1,789,095 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

VIVO traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.01. 546,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,290. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.59. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

