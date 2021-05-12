Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.11.

Shares of AXNX opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. Axonics has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $64.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axonics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $3,179,573.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $4,361,462.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,589,987. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Axonics by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in Axonics by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 303,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 167,370 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Axonics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Axonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Axonics by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

