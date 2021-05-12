Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cable One (NYSE:CABO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CABO. Raymond James raised Cable One from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2,025.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised Cable One from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $2,210.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,017.30.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,739.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,682.44 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,799.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,953.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.05 EPS. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cable One will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cable One by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

