Zacks Investment Research Downgrades L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) to Sell

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of L.B. Foster stock opened at $16.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.22. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 2.61%. On average, analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 76,381 shares during the quarter. L.B. Foster makes up approximately 3.1% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 3.21% of L.B. Foster worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

