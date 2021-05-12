Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

SCGLY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.07, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Société Générale Société anonyme (SCGLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.