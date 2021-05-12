Zacks Investment Research Lowers Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to Sell

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Middlesex Water stock opened at $80.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.95. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.24.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

