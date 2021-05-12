Zacks Investment Research Lowers OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

OSPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Sidoti raised shares of OneSpan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $24.86 on Friday. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 621.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). OneSpan had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that OneSpan will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt purchased 263,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.07 per share, with a total value of $6,603,438.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,638,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,228,677.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in OneSpan by 58.0% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 91,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 33,469 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in OneSpan by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in OneSpan by 194.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 51,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OneSpan by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,378,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,775,000 after purchasing an additional 216,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in OneSpan by 3.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 177,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

