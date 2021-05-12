Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) to “Buy”

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $73.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Disco alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DSCSY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho cut Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS DSCSY opened at $61.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.81. Disco has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $81.85.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Disco (DSCSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.