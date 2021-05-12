ZClassic Price Hits $0.53 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $25,303.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000939 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.59 or 0.00624699 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.30 or 0.00203711 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.06 or 0.00261594 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00014487 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004511 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,193,983 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

