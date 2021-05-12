Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.26 billion-$5.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.07 billion.Zebra Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 4.000-4.200 EPS.

ZBRA traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $485.67. 395,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,895. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $490.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.63. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $215.52 and a twelve month high of $518.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $435.57.

In related news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,851.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,449 shares of company stock worth $25,872,123 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

