Zilliqa Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $2.46 billion and approximately $210.72 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00077957 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003007 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $341.20 or 0.00598040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,563,637,519 coins and its circulating supply is 11,272,170,366 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.