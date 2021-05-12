Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $200.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $116.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of -59.23 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.70 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.65 and a 200-day moving average of $137.68.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,674,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

