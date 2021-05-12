Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stake Boosted by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $167.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,047.25, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $108.78 and a one year high of $180.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.68.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.