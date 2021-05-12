Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Bruce K. Alexander Sells 3,000 Shares

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,603 shares in the company, valued at $992,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average is $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $60.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

