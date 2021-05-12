Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZTS traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.04. 1,607,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,593. The stock has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $176.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.62 and a 200-day moving average of $161.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

