zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €153.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €153.00 ($180.00) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 33.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €221.86 ($261.01).

ZO1 stock opened at €230.20 ($270.82) on Wednesday. zooplus has a 52-week low of €123.40 ($145.18) and a 52-week high of €274.80 ($323.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €250.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €194.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.20.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

