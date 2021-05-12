ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

