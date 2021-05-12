Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Zumiez alerts:

In other news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $136,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,982.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 190,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $8,937,769.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 996,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,874,942.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,170 shares of company stock worth $12,118,057 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,937 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 34,166 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 167.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,812 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after buying an additional 128,844 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,659 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $21,093,000 after acquiring an additional 34,913 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,458 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zumiez by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZUMZ traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.81. The stock had a trading volume of 195,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,694. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average is $41.08.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Zumiez’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.