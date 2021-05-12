Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 54,820 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 87.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,820 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.10% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $16,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $101,190.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,740. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock opened at $157.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.05 and a 200 day moving average of $134.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $160.52.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAA shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.