Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its stake in Moody’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Moody’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,549. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,191. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $328.75 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.13 and a fifty-two week high of $340.16. The stock has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.84 and a 200-day moving average of $287.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

