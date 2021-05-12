Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,330 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $13,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Realty Income by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after buying an additional 1,672,570 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in Realty Income by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,853,000 after buying an additional 944,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Realty Income by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after buying an additional 785,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on O shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Shares of O opened at $66.19 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.94%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.