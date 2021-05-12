Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $15.09 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 39.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in KLA were worth $15,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth about $950,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 151,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $1,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $300.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.55. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $158.89 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLAC. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.19.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

