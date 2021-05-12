Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $19.67 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $194.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.13 and a 200-day moving average of $176.01. The company has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $197.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

