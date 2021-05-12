Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,367 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.45.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

