Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 76,575 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76,575 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $15,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in The Progressive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $105.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.73. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $71.25 and a 52 week high of $107.44. The company has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

